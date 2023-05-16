Shy Glizzy Arrested For Allegedly Threatening Girlfriend With A Gun

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Looks like Shy Glizzy just got himself into a heap of trouble as he’s been taken into custody for allegedly pulling a gun on his girlfriend.

TMZ is reporting that the “First 48” rapper almost became an episode of the A&E series of the same name when he pulled a hammer on his girlfriend and threatened her with the firearm during a heated argument. Luckily the gun didn’t accidentally go off as they sometimes do in such situations, but unfortunately for him, authorities got involved and ultimately tracked him down and put the cuffs on him for the incident.

TMZ reports:

Our law enforcement sources tell us the rapper was arrested Saturday following a verbal altercation with his on-again, off-again girlfriend … which police say escalated to the point where Shy grabbed a firearm and made a threat.

We’re told the alleged incident played out on a public street around 9 AM Saturday … and Shy took off after the argument. Our sources say West Hollywood Sheriff’s Deputies got involved and a criminal report was made … Shy was eventually tracked down by 6 PM and arrested.