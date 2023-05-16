Shy Glizzy Arrested For Allegedly Threatening Girlfriend With A Gun

Looks like Shy Glizzy just got himself into a heap of trouble as he’s been taken into custody for allegedly pulling a gun on his girlfriend.
TMZ is reporting that the “First 48” rapper almost became an episode of the A&E series of the same name when he pulled a hammer on his girlfriend and threatened her with the firearm during a heated argument. Luckily the gun didn’t accidentally go off as they sometimes do in such situations, but unfortunately for him, authorities got involved and ultimately tracked him down and put the cuffs on him for the incident.
TMZ reports:
Shy Glizzy for his part denies making any threats.
-
Pants On Fire: Twitter Declares Jason Lee A Liar After Usher Appears Unscathed
-
Messy Messages: The Fit Mami Airs Out Freddie Gibbs, Calls Him Deadbeat Dad Without A Phone
-
Twitter Loses It After Kevin Gates Posts Live Birth Video
-
BET Uncut Is Not Coming Back; Here's Its 15 Wildest Videos Anyway
-
Janelle Monáe Has The Internet Parched Over Sultry "Lipstick Lover" Video
-
Kanye West Files Trademark For Struggle "YEEZY Sock Sneaker"
-
Baes & Baddies: Welcome Back To The Ridiculously Thick Do-It-All Queen Persephanii
-
12 Famous Lesbians Who Married Men, Too