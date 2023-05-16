Subscribe
News

Shy Glizzy Arrested For Allegedly Threatening Girlfriend With A Gun

No argument should ever get this serious...

Published on May 16, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
60th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 28 Jan 2018

Source: Variety / Getty

Looks like Shy Glizzy just got himself into a heap of trouble as he’s been taken into custody for allegedly pulling a gun on his girlfriend.

TMZ is reporting that the “First 48” rapper almost became an episode of the A&E series of the same name when he pulled a hammer on his girlfriend and threatened her with the firearm during a heated argument. Luckily the gun didn’t accidentally go off as they sometimes do in such situations, but unfortunately for him, authorities got involved and ultimately tracked him down and put the cuffs on him for the incident.

TMZ reports:

Our law enforcement sources tell us the rapper was arrested Saturday following a verbal altercation with his on-again, off-again girlfriend … which police say escalated to the point where Shy grabbed a firearm and made a threat.
We’re told the alleged incident played out on a public street around 9 AM Saturday … and Shy took off after the argument. Our sources say West Hollywood Sheriff’s Deputies got involved and a criminal report was made … Shy was eventually tracked down by 6 PM and arrested.
Damn, even Blueface and Chrisean Rock never took it to the hammers in their overly toxic relationship. At least not to our knowledge.Though police didn’t find a gun on him at the time of the arrest, they charged him with making criminal threats before he posted $50,000 bond and was released 4 hours later. We don’t expect him and his girlfriend to work anything out either as she filed for a restraining order following the scary incident.

Shy Glizzy for his part denies making any threats.

RELATED TAGS

Shy Glizzy

More from The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired
Wired Video
15 itemsLos Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors - Game Five

Shaquille O’Neal & Charles Barkley Lose It On Air After Anthony Davis Injury

05.11.23

The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close