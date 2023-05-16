Subscribe
Heem, Styles P & Benny The Butcher “Mob Business,” Janelle Monae “Lipstick Lover” & More | Daily Visuals 5.16.23

Styles P, Benny The Butcher and Heem hold down the projects, and Janelle Monae holds down her wifey. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on May 16, 2023

13th Annual Met Gala After Party

Source: Lexie Moreland / Getty

For a minute now the three members of Griselda (Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn) have been doing their solo thing, but Benny The Butcher has probably been the most active as he pops up in a new cut every other week.

This time around the boss out of Buffalo links up with Heem and The Lox’s Styles P for the visuals to “Mob Business” which finds the three men braving the cold in the projects where they drop their gritty bars that real heads bop to and can identify with.

From some hardcore sh*t to something sensual, Janelle Monae is all about affection and in her clip to “Lipstick Lover” demonstrates as much as she and her girlfriend share quite an intimate time at a pool party where everything that’s taboo in places like Florida is more than welcome here. Is this video banned in the Ron DeSantis state? We feel like it is.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from G Herbo, Camo! featuring Lil Yachty, and more.

HEEM, STYLES P & BENNY THE BUTCHER – “MOB BUSINESS”

JANELLE MONAE – “LIPSTICK LOVER”

G HERBO – “WE DON’T CARE”

CAMO! FT. LIL YACHTY – “WITH YOU”

SADA BABY – “MILES DEROZEN”

SEXXY RED – “FEMALE GUCCI MANE”

HI-TONE & $TUPID YOUNG FT. TOO $HORT – “AYE HOLMES”

PLAYY – “NTB”

DEEBABY – “BILLBOARD”

