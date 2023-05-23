Jim Jones Stars In Campaign For New adidas HRLM Sneaker

One of the game’s biggest names in footwear has tapped in with Jim Jones. An adidas Originals HRLM sneaker is on the way.
As spotted on Sneaker News the Diplomats member has partnered up with retailer Sneakers N Stuff for a new release. The adidas Originals HRLM is a retro of the original model from the 1980’s but with premium upgrades. As per the description, these pieces are “made with a premium leather upper featuring nubuck overlays, different shades of blue on the three stripes, and updated adidas Centennial Lo midsole to get as close to the original pair as possible.” We also get a Trefoil logo on heel and the signature rubber outsole stays intact.
The adidas Originals HRLM will be available at all Sneakers N Stuff stores except their Los Angeles locale starting May 27. Additionally, you can sign up on the SNS app for their draw until May 29 with the winners being selected May 30. The adidas Originals HRLM is priced at $110.00; you can read more about it here.
Photo: Sneakers N Stuff
