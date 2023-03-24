Beyoncé & adidas Mutually Agree To End Ivy Park Partnership

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Months after cutting ties with Kanye West, adidas has parted ways with yet another big time celebrity. Their partnership with Beyoncé and her Ivy Park brand has come to an end.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, after five years of working together, Beyoncé and adidas have mutually agreed to go their separate ways. The news comes a month and change after it was revealed that sales for Beyoncé’s Ivy Park clothing line was down 50% and the three-stripe brand had been left roughly $200 million in the hole behind the lackluster sales. While the lack of sales could be blamed for the breakup, apparently creative differences between Bey and adidas are what led to the separation.

Now that Queen Bey is fully in charge of Ivy Park and is back in the driver’s seat, she “is excitedly looking to reclaim her brand, chart her own path and maintain creative freedom.”

There is no word on whether another sports brand will be partnering with Beyoncé to relaunch Ivy Park in the near future. But we wouldn’t be surprised if Puma ends up undertaking the process as her hubby, Jay-Z, is the creative director of its Basketball division. It’s something that just seems a long time in the making.

From The Hollywood Reporter:

In 2016, Beyoncé debuted Ivy Park, which was a joint venture with Sir Philip Green of Topshop. The 50-50 venture with Topshop ended in 2018, and Beyoncé gained full ownership of Ivy Park.

In January, Beyoncé previewed Park Trail, her latest Adidas x Ivy Park collaboration, in Dubai a day before she performed a private concert in the city. It marked her first live show in four years.

For someone who boasts such a dedicated fanbase and world-famous BeyHive on social media, we’re kinda surprised they didn’t come out to support her Ivy Park brand in droves. The collections were pretty cool, and the colorways were as fresh as anything out in the market. Just sayin’.

What do y’all think Beyoncé should do with her Ivy Park brand now that it’s a free agent? Should she fly solo or link up with another top-tier brand going forward? Let us know in the comments section below.