Lil Durk “Therapy Session/Pelle Coat,” Moneybagg Yo “Ocean Spray” & More | Daily Visuals 5.25.23

A few weeks ago Lil Durk dropped what some called the song of the summer with his J. Cole assisted video “All My Life,” and today the Chicago representative is looking to keep that buzz humming with a new joint off his latest album, Almost Healed.

Dropping off a two-for-one visual for “Therapy Session/Pelle Coat,” Lil Durk finds himself in a straightjacket as his therapist, Alicia Keys, forces him to confront the harsh reality of losing his friend, King Von, and his brother to gun violence in the past few years. Who wouldn’t open up to Alicia Keys? Just sayin.’

Back on the strip, Moneybagg Yo looks to get things poppin’ for the night and in his clip to “Ocean Spray” hits the streets in his Ferrari before flaunting some serious ice in… an aquarium?! Well, given the title of the song it makes sense.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Sleepy Hallow featuring Lil Tjay, G MiM$ & Dave East, and more.

LIL DURK – “THERAPY SESSION/PELLE COAT”

MONEYBAGG YO – “OCEAN SPRAY”

SLEEPY HALLOW FT. LIL TJAY – “PAIN TALK”

MIM$ & DAVE EAST – “LUV ME 2 LIFE”

NEEK BUCKS – “DESERVE IT ALL”

SADA BABY – “HELL KAT SKUBA”

SYMBA – “TOP G”

STELLA DINERO – “CHIRAQ IN ME”