Big Freedia Announces 1st Album In 9 Years, ‘Central City’

Big Freedia is set to retake the stage as she announces her first album in nine years, accompanied by a brand new single from the project.

The “Queen of Bounce” announced the new album Central City, last Friday (May 26), also releasing the latest single from the album, “Bigfoot”. “Bounce has been through many iterations—from Triggerman to Sissy to Cash Money Bounce—but my new album is something I call Bigga Bounce,” she said in a statement accompanying the announcement. “Welcome to Central City, y’all, where I pay homage to my city, my roots, hip-hop, and to the art of creating a new sound.” The album will be released on June 23rd.

“Bigfoot” comes in as the third single from what is now the New Orleans native’s first full-length album since Just Be Free which was released in 2014. She describes it as “a powerful anthem of empowerment and motivation,” with the opening lines booming forth. “Call me Bigfoot stepping on these b—–s necks,” Freedia declares in the first lines of the track in her signature cadence, “I got a big foot but I’m getting bigger checks/They don’t see what’s coming next.” The first two singles were “Central City Freestyle” and “$100 Bill”, featuring Ciara. Central City will have sixteen tracks in total, with Lil Wayne, Kelly Price, and Faith Evans in addition to other artists making guest appearances.

Big Freedia will also be hitting the road this summer on tour beginning in Stanford, California on June 2nd as part of the Re: Set Festival with LCD Soundsystem, Jamie XX, and other artists. The nationwide tour will have Big Freedia be a headline performer at Pride concert events in Denver, Colorado, and Charlotte, North Carolina, and conclude at the Wonderbus Music and Arts Festival on August 25th in Columbus, Ohio. Tickets for the festival are available here.

Check out the single “Bigfoot” below.