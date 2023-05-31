Kendrick Lamar & Baby Keem Have A Time In “The Hillbillies” Visuals

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Over the years Kendrick Lamar has endeared himself to his fans and earned quite a few nicknames including K-Dot, Kung-Fu Kenny and even Oklahoma. But will Kountry Kendrick become his latest moniker in the rap game?!

Well, he hasn’t exactly called himself that (yet), but given the title of his latest cut, we wouldn’t be surprised if that becomes an option at some point. Linking up with Baby Keem for their collaborative visuals to “The Hillbillies,” the rapping cousins use old school VHS tech to film their video. Taking viewers on a trip with them to a carnival (as well as private jet footage) where they have some good ol’ fun with some unsuspecting patrons who probably don’t know who they are, Baby Keem and a cowboy boot rockin’ Kendrick eventually find their way to the mall to turn up before linking up with Tyler, The Creator outside of Dodgers stadium.

Kountry Kendrick really got bars, man.

Check out the fisheye lens visuals to “The Hillbillies” below and let us know what you think of the clip in the comments section below. Heck, let us know if you’re even familiar with The Beverly Hillbillies while you’re at it. We wouldn’t be surprised if you’re not. Just sayin’.