DaniLeigh Arrested For Miami DUI Hit & Run, Alleged Dragging

The week began on a bad note for DaniLeigh, who was arrested and charged with three felonies including driving under the influence in Miami Beach.

According to reports, the singer was arrested in the early morning hours on Tuesday (May 30th) by the Miami Beach Police Department. The report states that DaniLeigh, also known as Danielle Leigh Curiel, was arrested for “driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury, and DUI damage to property.” The “Tasty” singer was spotted weaving in and out of traffic at high speeds in a Mercedes-Benz G550 on Washington Avenue. She reportedly hit a person driving a moped by 11th Street and observers claim that she dragged the victim for an entire city block while trying to flee the scene. Local reports say the crash occurred outside of MBPD headquarters, and that “multiple people attempted to get the driver’s attention and advised her that she was dragging the moped.”

DaniLeigh was pulled over by an officer five blocks away after initially refusing to stop. The 28-year-old claimed that she was just returning home from a Memorial Day Weekend party and that she hadn’t had anything to drink and that she didn’t hit anyone. The officers noted that her SUV smelled of alcohol and had her take a field sobriety test which she “failed to perform to the standard,” according to their report. After she was arrested, they conducted two breathalyzer tests, where it was noted she blew twice the legal breath alcohol limit at 0.145 % and 0.148%. The officers’ report noted that they found an empty bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila in the vehicle.

The victim who was driving the moped was taken to a nearby hospital, where they were diagnosed with a lacerated kidney and a spinal fracture due to the crash. Police stated that the moped “sustained major damage.” According to the county records, DaniLeigh was no longer in custody as of Tuesday afternoon. When contacted by the press, representatives for the singer offered no comment.