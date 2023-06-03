Lil Durk “Sad Songs,” Tobe Nwigwe & Nas ft. Jacob Banks “On My Soul” & More | Daily Visuals 6.2.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a week since Lil Durk dropped his latest album Almost Healed but already the Chicagoan has dropped a few visuals in support of his 8th album and today continues to give life to some of his standout cuts.

This time around Durk chose to drop a video for the emotionally driven cut “Sad Songs” in which Durk finds himself going through the motions as he comes to terms with breaking up with his wifey in the darkness of his own home. You’d think any rapper would be happy to be single again, but not Durk. He musta really loved her.

Elsewhere Tobe Nwigwe and Nas take over an abandoned factory for their Jacob Banks-assisted clip to “On My Soul” and use the space to fill with choreographed dancers, hot whips, and Optimum Prime. Well, not the actual Autobot superhero, but the lifeless truck that he’s modeled after.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Krayzie Bone, Mozzy, and more.

LIL DURK – “SAD SONGS”

TOBE NWIGWE & NAS FT. JACOB BANKS – “ON MY SOUL”

KRAYZIE BONE – “WE DON’T GO HOME”

MOZZY – “10 PERCENT”

SLIM – “DOUBLE R’S”

LUCKI – “NO BAP”

LIL KEKE – “MOTION”

CENTRAL CEE & DAVE – “SPRINTER”

—

Photo: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty