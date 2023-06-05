Tyler James Williams Confronts Questions On His Sexuality

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Tyler James Williams had more than a few words for those speculating about his sexuality, addressing the matter through social media.

The Abbott Elementary star sent out a message celebrating Pride Month on Sunday (June 4) through his Instagram Stories, taking the time to address the rampant questions about his own sexuality.

“Usually I wouldn’t address stuff like this, but I feel like it as a conversation is bigger than me. I’m not gay, but I think the culture of trying to ‘find’ some kind of hidden trait or behavior that a closed person ‘let slip’ is very dangerous,” the Golden Globes winner began.

“Overanalyzing someone’s behavior in an attempt to ‘catch’ them directly contributes to the anxiety a lot of queer and queer-questioning people feel when they fear living in their truth,” he continued. “It makes the most pedestrian of conversations and interactions in spaces feel less safe for our gay brothers and sisters and those who may be questioning.”

The former child star of Everybody Hates Chris also pointed out how such speculation can be harmful in reinforcing stereotypes about what straight men are supposed to be.

“Being straight doesn’t look one way. Being gay doesn’t look one way,” he wrote. “And what may seem like harmless fun and conversation may actually be sending a dangerous message to those struggling with real issues,” he wrote. “I refuse to inadvertently contribute to that message.”

The 30-year-old star has been pivotal as teacher Gregory Eddie in the success of the ABC sitcom helmed by Quinta Brunson with Emmy Award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph as part of the cast. Abbott Elementary was renewed for a third season by the network in January of this year, and the previous two seasons are now available to watch on Hulu.

Williams concluded his message by saying “Happy Pride to all of my queer and questioning brothers, sisters, and individuals. I pray that you feel seen in ways that make you feel safe in the celebration that is this month. As an ally, I continue to be committed to assisting in that where I can and helping to cultivate a future where we are all accepted and given permission to be ourselves,” he said, signing off his message with a white heart emoji.