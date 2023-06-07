Lil Tjay Arrested For Reckless Endangerment While On Instagram Live

Rapper Lil Tjay found himself in trouble with the law, and his Instagram followers were front and center to see it all happen.
Spotted on TMZ, Lil Tjay was taken into police custody on Tuesday, June 6. According to his lawyer, the rapper was arrested for the second time this year in NYC, and the arrest happened while he was on Instagram Live.
The “Calling my Phone” crafter was filming a short clip for a music video in Manhattan when law enforcement showed up and slapped cuffs on him for reckless endangerment, his lawyer Dawn Florio told the celebrity gossip site.
The entire arrest was captured while he was on Instagram Live, and people in the crowd could be heard telling him to stop resisting when his phone ended up in someone else’s possession.
It turns out Lil Tjay was caught waving around a fake gun while hanging out of the sunroof of a moving vehicle.
Per TMZ:
According to the NYPD … Lil Tjay was perched on the sunroof of a moving vehicle while waving an apparent firearm. Police took him into custody and recovered the “weapon,” which turned out to be a fake gun. Tjay was charged with criminal possession of a weapon for the imitation pistol.
His attorney said he was also charged with reckless endangerment for displaying the prop gun and obstructing governmental administration for refusing police orders to put his hands behind his back during his arrest.
Damn.
Other Incidents Involving Lil Tjay
Just recently, Lil Tjay was involved in a scuffle backstage during Hot 97’s Summer Jam concert over the weekend, HipHopDX reports.
He is definitely not having a great 2023 so far.
—
Photo: Sergione Infuso – Corbis / Getty
-
Jamaican Cottage Owner Blasts Black Americans, Sparking Twitter Outrage
-
Azealia Banks Takes Disgusting Swipe At DC Young Fly After Death Of Ms. Jacky Oh
-
Offset Shares Footage Of Him Appreciating Cardi B's Cakes
-
The Nerve: Shaun King Seeks Help Paying For Medical Procedures, Receipts Twitter Attacks
-
Congrats On The Sex: Zion Williamson Shares He's About To Be A Dad, Moriah Mills Enters The Chat
-
Baes & Baddies: Temptress Celebrates Body Positivity Beautifully & Boldly
-
Janelle Monáe Covers Latest Issue Of Rolling Stone
-
Tekashi 6ix9ine Gay Rumors Run Rampant After Rapper "Kisses" Mexican Band Singer