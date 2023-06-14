Subscribe
News

Boosie Arrested By The Feds After A Court Hearing

The Baton Rouge rapper was pinched just outside of the courtroom.

Published on June 14, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Lil Boosie on set

Source: (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) / (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Boosie Badazz is having a bad day. The Baton Rouge rapper was in court for a hearing—where charges were dropped—but shortly after that case wrapped in his favor, he was arrested by the Feds.

TMZ first reported that Boosie was in court on Wednesday (June 14) for an ongoing gun case. Apparently, said case was dismissed. However, soon after Boosie was pinched for another pending, as of yet unknown, legal issue.

According to the San Diego County District Attorney’s office, federal agents took the opinionate rapper into custody when he was just outside the courtroom.

Reportedly, the gun case involved a traffic stop last month, when cop founds two handguns in the rapper’s car. We’re guess said firearms were legal and registered since said charges were dropped.

This story is developing. 

HipHopWired Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

RELATED TAGS

Arrested boosie

More from The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired
Wired Video
15 items Trending 2022 Revolt Summit Updated 2 hours ago Trending

Sukihana Trending After Creepy Moment From Kandi Burruss’ Podcast, Alleged YK Osiris Harassment

06.14.23

The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close