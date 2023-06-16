Person Of Interest In Young Dolph Shooting Found Murdered

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

A week after a man who got involved in the murder of Young Dolph took a plea deal with prosecutors, another person of interest in the case has been found dead, according to reports.

ABC 24 is reporting that the body of Joshua Taylor aka CEO Yeezy was found Wednesday (June 14), at Spottswood Avenue and Buntyn Street in Memphis. Though police didn’t find him until Wednesday afternoon, they believe he might’ve been shot and killed on Tuesday night.

Taylor was tapped as a person of interest in the case of Dolph’s murder in February 2022. He was also wanted for multiple charges, including theft of property and possession of a prohibited weapon.Though police currently have no suspects and no motive at the moment, they are asking anyone with intel to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Many feel this could be a result of his alleged connection to the murder of Young Dolph. Whether or not that’s the case, only time will tell, but with Taylor on the lam for theft of property at the tune of five figures, we wouldn’t be surprised if he crossed the wrong person who decided to take matters into their own hands. With people like this, that deadly smoke could’ve came from anywhere.

What Taylor’s role might’ve been in the shooting of Young Dolph is anyone’s guess, but now that he’s passed away, we may never know. What do y’all think of the case? Let us know in the comments section below.