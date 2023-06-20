Pharrell Williams And adidas To Host Samba Café In Paris

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Pharrell Williams is bringing the adidas brand to life Europe. He will be hosting a Samba Café during Paris Fashion Week.

As spotted on Hype Beast the rapper will lend his Midas touch to an upcoming pop-up shop during one of fashion industry’s biggest moments According to adidas the three-day event will celebrate Skateboard P’s longstanding partnership with the German based apparel brand. In addition the limited time event will also debut three new models of the Humanrace Samba.

Aside from being able to purchase Sambas on site, consumers will also be treated to a curated food and drink menu, exclusive packaging, premium coffee brews and more. Back in April the “Happy” performer announced new Samba models including a Red, Pink, Yellow, Orange, and Lilac colorway. He also teased a Charcoal, White, and Terracotta colorway that have yet to be released. Adidas Originals bills these sneakers as an “elevated iteration of our Iconic Samba silhouette is a celebration of craftsmanship, high-quality materials, and colorways that embody the diversity of Humanrace’s DNA.”

Pharrell Williams’ Samba Café will be hosted at The Broken Arm located at 12 Rue Perrée, from June 22 to June 24.

