Sony Debuts New ‘Kraven The Hunter’ Trailer, Spidey Spinoff

Even with the massive flop that Morbius turned out to be, Sony isn’t giving up on it’s Spider-Man-less Spider-Verse and has now introduced its latest Spidey spinoff film, Kraven the Hunter.
Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the classic Spider-Man villain/anti-hero, the trailer to Kraven the Hunter serves as the origin story to one of the deadliest villains in the Marvel universe. In the trailer we witness how a teenage Kraven was basically bullied into hunting by an abusive father (Russell Crowe) who actually left him for dead after he was attacked by a lion. But instead of biting the dust, Kraven’s encounter with the king of the jungle left him with superhuman powers and ultimately uses his new powers to get revenge on his father and his gang of mercenaries.
Filled with some pretty impressive stunts and kind of graphic violence, the trailer showcases just how deadly Kraven the Hunter can be when he has a target in mind. When or if those crosshairs ever find their way onto a Spider-Man remains to be seen.
Check out the trailer for Kraven the Hunter below and let us know if you’ll be checking for it when it hits theaters this October.
