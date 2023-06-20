Pilot For Kanye West’s Bootleg ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Show Leaks Online

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West’s life right now is a joke that would honestly make for great television, but there was dead a** an attempt by the Chicago rapper to drop a comedy show, and now the pilot has leaked online.

Spotted on Hypebeast, tights, and socks, wearing rapper at one point in his career, wanted to drop a show modeled after Seinfeld creator Larry David’s improvisational comedy show Curb Your Enthusiasm.

The show’s aptly titled A Little Inappropriate pilot episode popped up on YouTube. West got help from Curb director Larry Charles after hearing the Chicago rapper expressed interest in making the show modeled after the hit HBO original show after watching one season.

The nearly 30-minute episode featured Ye visiting a fan for the Make-A-Wish foundation only to discover that the fan was not even sick—definitely, a situation Larry David would hilariously find himself in.

Joining West in the show was Don C, GLC, and ironically Curb stars Jeff Garlin and JB Smoove, plus Wyatt Cenac, who also had an HBO series, Problem Areas.

Per Hypebeast, Cenac revealed the “Through The Wire” crafter sucks at improvising but took the advice of Jerry Seinfeld by surrounding himself with talented people who could.

Sadly for Yeezy, that was not enough to get the show’s pilot picked up by HBO or any other network. But, for those BIG SAD that the show didn’t happen, you can watch it by heading here.

Kanye West Is Still Doing The Most

As for West, right now, he is going through it. adidas is getting rid of whatever stock of his ugly ass sneakers that are left, and he’s out in the streets with his “wife,” Bianca Censori, looking ridiculous.

Oh, and he is still trying to ruin our lives and be President of the United States.

Bruh.

Photo: MEGA / Getty