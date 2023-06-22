Offset and Quavo Reunite To Honor Takeoff’s Birthday

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Offset and Quavo came together to celebrate their late Migos member Takeoff’s birthday over the last weekend.

On Monday (June 19th), Quavo shared photos on his Instagram account that were taken from an event held to celebrate the 29th birthday of his fallen bandmate on June 18th. The pictures show Quavo and other family members standing in front of a mural dedicated to Takeoff in their hometown of Atlanta. One photo noticeably had both Quavo and Offset in it along with the family in a group shot. The caption to the post read, “ALL for TAKE!” accompanied by the hashtag #RocketPower.

Offset shared his own heartfelt tribute on Instagram through another series of photos of the group and Takeoff himself. “Happy birthday rocket man 🚀 the greatest to touch a mic!! best spirit ever!! purest man I know your heart was golden bring me peace bra we celebrate your life because you still right here I love you gang,” he wrote with rocket emojis punctuating the caption.

The tribute marks the first time in months that Offset and Quavo have been together amicably. The two had reportedly come to blows backstage at the Grammy Awards earlier this year before taking the stage to do a tribute to Takeoff. Offset would deny any altercation happening, but a video of his wife Cardi B yelling at the two backstage surfaced.

Meanwhile, the suspected killer Patrick Xavier Clark is currently awaiting trial for the November 1st shooting that took the life of Takeoff, also known as Kirsnik Khari Ball. The incident took place outside of a bowling alley in downtown Houston, Texas after a disagreement related to a dice game that Takeoff was a bystander at. Clark was freed on a $1 million bond on January 3rd.