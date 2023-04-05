Tyler, The Creator “Hot Wind Blows,” Quavo “Honey Bun” & More | Daily Visuals 4.5.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a minute since we’ve heard from Tyler, The Creator, but with the deluxe edition to Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Stale set to drop with eight new cuts, The Creator decided to drop off a visual for one of the new cuts to get some buzz going.

Taking to the friendly skies and landing in Geneva, Switzerland for his video to “Hot Wind Blows,” Tyler takes in the sights and activities that the “Playground of Europe” had to offer including some fun in the sun, bike riding in the country, and some exclusive cheese from a cheese room.

Back in Atlanta, Quavo returns to his rap grind after mourning the loss of Takeoff (RIP) and in his clip to “Honey Bun,” Huncho breaks open a bank vault but instead of taking the money and fleeing, he stays there to count his cash and drop his bars. He must have cops on the payroll.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Neek Bucks, Ivory Scott and Fabolous, G Perico and DJ Drama, and more.

TYLER, THE CREATOR – “HOT WIND BLOWS”

QUAVO – “HONEY BUN”

NEEK BUCKS, IVORY SCOTT & FABOLOUS – “L.O.L”

G PERICO & DJ DRAMA – “NO DO OVERS”

SHAWN EFF FT. PLANET ASIA – “ELEVATE”

SCOTTY CAIN FT. MISTA CAIN – “SWERVIN”

DABOII – “JA MORANT FLOW”

BIG BOSS VETTE – “PROBLEM”

PARIS TEXAS – “PANIC!!!”

DEEBABY – “NEVER GON END”