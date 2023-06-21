Babyface Says There Is No “R&Beef” With Anita Baker

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Babyface and Anita Baker looked to be one of the top tours of 2023 with the two legendary acts making their talents on the road of their legion of fans. Despite what headlines say, Babyface assured the public that there is no beef between him and Baker.

Babyface, real name Kenneth Edmonds, sat down with The Jason Lee Show and ran over a few topics in their chat. Of course, fans of the seemingly feuding acts wanted to know the story behind the rift and a new trailer offers some insight.

Lee mentioned the issues between the pair which go back to a night when Baker decided to do the show on her own due to reported technical difficulties. In the wake of that evening, Baker says that Babyface’s fans began attacking her on social media and making her online life miserable. Baker even asked Babyface to call off his fans via Twitter.

Throughout it all, Babyface remained classy online and when speaking with Lee. He explained that the night of the show cancellation was “complicated” but didn’t go into deeper detail.

The talented singer and songwriter then shared that he had no issue being Baker’s supporting act and that he was looking forward to seeing her perform nightly as much as the fans were.

A trailer for the conversation is posted below. Tune in to REVOLT at 10 PM ET to watch the latest The Jason Lee Show episode.

Photo: The Jason Lee Show / The Jason Lee Show