Fivio Foreign “One Night,” Gunna “I Was Just Thinking” & More | Daily Visuals 6.22.23

Fivio Foreign throws a house party and Gunna keeps to himself. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on June 22, 2023

Fivio Foreign

It feels like not too long ago Fivio Foreign was the reigning king of New York’s drill rap scene and though the hype around him has since calmed down, the Brooklyn rapper isn’t going to be vacating his throne anytime soon.

Returning with some new visuals for “One Night,” Fivio hosts a game night at his establishment and invites a gang of thick young women to partake in some booty bouncing, bottles of bubbly, and a dice game where the stakes are high and the winner takes home some stacks of cash. Better properly blow on them dice, ma!

Gunna meanwhile continues to churn out new work and for his latest clip to “I Was Just Thinking,” the ostracized rapper once again finds himself by his lonesome in an empty room with no one but ghosts of his own person. That man must feel hella lonely these days. Call him, Chloe!

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Wiz Khalifa, Lil Tjay, and more.

FIVIO FOREIGN – “ONE NIGHT”

GUNNA – “I WAS JUST THINKING”

WIZ KHALIFA – “REFERRAL”

LIL TJAY – “JUNE 22ND”

DOE BOY – “RHUDE BOY”

DEEBABY – “MARTIAN”

LITTLE SIMZ – “GORILLA”

FAT TREL FT. ICEWEAR VEZZO – “STR8 DROP”

