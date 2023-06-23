Super Saiyan Karens Marjorie Taylor Greene & Lauren Boebert Beef On House Floor

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

If the beef (or non-beef?) between Anita Baker and Babyface wasn’t on your 2023 Bingo card, wait until you hear about the ongoing feud between GOP Reps Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert. Apparently, the Dumb and Dumber duo has gone from heckling the president together to having it out on the House floor Wednesday because Majorie Taylor Greene thinks Lauren Boebert copied her homework while drafting arbitrary articles of impeachment for President Joe Biden.

From the Daily Beast:

The angry exchange came as the two lawmakers have been swiping at each other over their competing resolutions to impeach President Joe Biden. But tensions came to a head on Wednesday after Boebert leveraged a procedural tool to force a vote on her own impeachment resolution within days—undercutting Greene, who had offered her own resolution, but not with the procedural advantages of forcing a vote. Greene apparently cursed out Boebert while the House was voting Wednesday afternoon, as the two spoke in a center aisle of the House floor; part of their interaction was captured on C-SPAN’s cameras. According to two of the sources, Greene then stood up and alleged that Boebert “copied my articles of impeachment,” to which the Colorado lawmaker fired back that she hadn’t even read Greene’s resolution.

In fact, not only did the two nearly get into a KKKaren catfight on the House floor, but Greene was heard calling Boebert a “little b*tch” to her face.

“I’ve donated to you, I’ve defended you. But you’ve been nothing but a little b*tch to me,” Greene told Boebert, according to one source who was present during the altercation. “And you copied my articles of impeachment after I asked you to cosponsor them.”

Greene and Boebert both appeared to confirm that the exchange happened. In fact, Greene even repeated the expletive she called Boebert during a separate interview.

“She has genuinely been a nasty little b*tch to me,” Greene told Semafor. “I told her exactly what I think about her.”

Meanwhile, Boebert appeared to be trying to take the high road when she told the Daily Beast that Greene is “not my enemy.”

“I came here to protect our children and their posterity,” she said. “Joe Biden and the Democrats are destroying our country. My priorities are to correct their bad policies and save America.” (Somebody should probably tell her you can’t impeach a president just because you don’t like their policies, but whatever.)

Boebert also told CNN, “I’m not in middle school,” despite her and Greene’s public behavior consistently indicating otherwise, and the fact that Greene appears to have done a terrible job of folding her arms over her paper so Boebert couldn’t cheat off of her.

Just sayin’.