Drake Releases Poetry Book, Announces New Studio Album

Drake is a man of many talents and now he adds a new feather to his highly-decorated cap. The Canadian superstar just released a new book of poetry and also announced the title of his upcoming studio album.

Drake, along with collaborator Kenza Samir, released the book Titles Ruin Everything, A Stream Of Consciousness, a collection of poetry that serves to be the first of many books from the OVO Sound honcho. Announcing the book over the weekend on Instagram, Drake hoped that his fans would support his literary venture.

“I don’t know if I have ever wanted people to buy or support something more in my life…our first book is available tmrw on @drakerelated and other select retailers,” Drizzy wrote in the post with an image of the book.

Because everything Drake is always several moves ahead, he used the website address for the new book to announce his latest studio album, FOR THE ALL THE DOGS.

“I made an album to go with the book,” began the brief message on the titlesruineverything.com site. “They say they miss the old Drake girl don’t tempt me[.] FOR ALL THE DOGS[.]”

Drake’s last solo full-length album was the dance-heavy Honestly, Nevermind. It isn’t known in what direction FOR ALL THE DOGS will take but it appears that rapping Drizzy is coming back for his crown.

For fans who wish to pick up a copy of Drake’s book, Titles Ruin Everything, A Stream Of Consciousness, click here.

Photo: Getty