Lil Uzi Vert New Album ‘Pink Tape’ Allegedly Arriving On Friday, Drops Teaser For New Anime-Inspired Movie

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Uzi Vert has been the talk of Twitter and Hip-Hop sites after his girlfriend threw her smartphone at him. It seems the Philly rapper will allegedly be chucking his album at us on Friday.

Spotted on Consequence of Sound, Lil Uzi Vert is gearing up to drop their highly anticipated album, Pink Tape, on June 30th, according to a press release from the rapper.

Via Instagram, they dropped a trailer for the anime-inspired movie. In it, we see the Uzi Vert getting his $24 million pink diamond ripped from their head by an ancient samurai—a play on Thanos removing the mind stone from Vision in Avengers: Infinity Ward.

Animated Uzi Vert is transported to real-world Japan and takes a page out of Akira’s book featuring the rapper riding a cyberpunk-esque bike in the Gibson Hazard-directed trailer for the film they say will release alongside the album.

The short clip gives us a taste of what to expect from the Pink Tape sonically with some pop-punk instrumentals and trap-heavy beats, and it ends with Lil Uzi Vert besting the stone samurai with a blow to the heart.

Pre-orders for Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape are now live, but we still have no tracklist for the project. According to Consequence of Sound, we can definitely expect the infectious dance single, Just Wanna Rock, to be on the album.

Pink Tape is their latest project since the 2022 Soundcloud EP Red & White and 2020’s Eternal Atake.

—

Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty