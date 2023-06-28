Juice WRLD & Cordae “Doomsday,” Busta Rhymes ft. BIA “Beach Ball” & More | Daily Visuals 6.27.23

It’s been three years since the untimely passing of ascending music star, Juice WRLD, but his legacy continues to be felt and today his fans get a special treat courtesy of Lyrical Lemonade and Def Jam Records.
In the visuals to “Doomsday,” both Cordae and Juice WRLD spit over the classic Eminem instrumental for “Role Model” while Cordae lip-syncs Juice’s bars before we see old footage of the two rappers kicking it in the studio prior to WRLD’s passing. Rest In Power, King.
From the young G’s to the OG’s, Busta Rhymes continues to prove he’s got gallons left in the tank and in his BIA featured clip to “Beach Ball,” Bussa and BIA kick it on a computer generated beach that has all kinds of thick women and… DJ Khaled?! They deadass could’ve gone to a regular beach and did this. Just sayin.’
Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Stormzy, Maleek Berry, and more.
JUICE WRLD & CORDAE – “DOOMSDAY”
BUSTA RHYMES FT. BIA – “BEACH BALL”
STORMZY – “LONGEVITY FLOW”
MALEEK BERRY – “MY WAY”
BAD GYAL, YOUNG MIKO & TOKISCHA – “CHULO PT. 2”
BURNA BOY FT. 21 SAVAGE – “SITTIN ON TOP OF THE WORLD”
OMAH LAY – “REASON”
DREGO – “263”
