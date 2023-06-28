The Air Jordan 11 To Drop In New “Neapolitan” Colorway This November

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

If nothing else, Jordan Brand will be releasing some of their grail silhouettes in color ways no one asked for and while some have been pleasantly surprising, others have been bricking like a Russell Westbrook three-point shot. Many consider this upcoming release, the latter of the two.

According to Hypebeast, Jordan Brand will be releasing its latest colorway of the classic Air Jordan 11 dubbed the “Neapolitan” and while it bares a close resemblance to the “Concord”‘s black-and-white base, the bottom sole sports a lively pink gum tint. That alone has divided the sneaker community with many blatantly hating the concept and others not so bothered by it. As for people who actually love the look, they are few and far in-between.

Hypebeast reports:

In 2022, “Neapolitan” hit the freshly-designed Air Max 90 Futura, leading many to believe that the rumored Air Jordan 11 “Neapolitan” would take on similar approach with brown hues. However, this on-foot breakdown of the sneaker sees a “DMP”-esque finish supported by a strawberry-colored translucent outsole. Black lathers the patent leather mudguard with a white base coating the upper joined by contrasting branding elements appearing in black.

As of now, Nike has yet to divulge any details regarding the release of the Air Jordan 11 “Neapolitan.” However, early plans are pointing to a November 11 release via Nike and select retailers at a $225 USD price point in women’s sizes.

We for one aren’t mad at the final product as earlier mockups had the sneakers with brown patent leather and pink soles, but yeah, these ain’t it, chief.

Regardless of how many feel, we do expect these to sellout but resell might be struggle for a few years as no one’s checking for these or hyping them up in the slightest.

Check out pics of the Air Jordan 11 “Neapolitan” below and let us know if you’ll be checking for these when they drop on November 11 in the comments section below.