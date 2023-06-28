Bone Thugs-N-Harmony To Be Honored With Cleveland Street Renaming

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The intersection of East 99th Street and St. Clair Avenue which was featured prominently on the cover of the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony album, Creepin On Ah Come Up, will soon be renamed after the legendary Cleveland group.

HipHopDX is reporting that the ceremony will take place on August 11, the day that has been established as the 50th anniversary of the founding of Hip-Hop music. The event will be held from noon to 2 p.m.

The effort is the result of a fan-driven campaign. They created a petition in February 2022. “There’s nothing here that pays homage to that or to the group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony,” said Felicia C. Haney, owner of Beach Street Publicity told News 5 Cleveland.

Haney and Juan Goodwin went door-to-door gathering signatures. They needed 70% of the street, and that’s what they got within a span of two hours in the cold. The Cleveland City Council was reportedly shocked by how quickly the signatures were gathered.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony is one of the only rap groups who made music with hip-hop legends while they were still alive including 2Pac, The Notorious B.I.G., Eazy-E and Big Pun.

Cormega of C-N-N has been praising his fellow hip-hop artists on social media. He took some time out earlier this month to salute the Cleveland icons.

“Before Eazy E left this world he gave us a reminder of his savvy as a music executive. Bone Thugs N Harmony was and is one of the most unique rap groups ever,” Cormega captioned a photograph of the group minus Flesh, who spent several years of the group’s career in prison. “They harmonize like a choir while simultaneously lyrically staying aligned with rap group precision and verbally switching tempos perfectly.”

He added, “Their song ‘1st Of The Month’ was a catchy hit that caught my attention and their music afterwards kept my attention,” he wrote. “I’ve never heard a song about death sound sonically beautiful until I heard ‘Cross Roads.’ The video is very thought provoking and brings an added element to the song. A melodramatic emotional experience never surpassed to this very day.

“They became superstars selling over 14 million records to date making them one of the top rap groups of all time if we’re being unbiasedly honest.”

By most accounts, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony is one of the best-selling hip-hop groups of all time having sold more than 14 million albums worldwide.