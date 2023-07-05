Rick Ross’ Knees Let Him Down At His Own Pool Party During Dive Attempt

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Rick Ross might’ve shed a bunch of pounds and gotten himself into better shape. However, Renzel must’ve been skipping leg day because his knees gave out on him at the worst possible moment in public.

Over the weekend, the biggest Bawse of them all threw an exclusive pool party on his Promised Land property out in Georgia. And while everyone in attendance was enjoying the festivities, Ross definitely gave them something to remember when he took to the diving board in an attempt to wow his guests. Wow them he did. After calmly walking down the plank and building up hype for his dive, Rick Ross warmed up with a few springs before attempting the jump only for his knees to give out and cause him to sink down, straight down to Davy Jones’ locker.

Captain Jack Sparrow couldn’t have saved that man.

Between Ross’ dive fail and DJ Khaled’s brush with death while surfing, it seems like big men should avoid water sports entirely for the remainder of 2023. Hopefully, the elements will have a little more mercy on plus sized men in 2024. Rod Wave, stay out the pool! Jason Whitlock, have a blast! We kid we kid.

Luckily, Rozay has a sense of humor just like us and posted his dive fail on his own Instagram page with a caption that read: “Don’t try my ‘DOUBLE DECKER SLAPPER’ dive at home! I think we all should enjoy @villonfrance 🍷today and chill. Peace ✌️”

You gotta love him. Check out Rick Ross take the diving L above, and let us know what you think about the moment in the comments section below.