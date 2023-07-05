Red Bull Spiral Invites Armani Caesar, Rome Streetz & Jay Worthy To The Cypher

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Red Bull Spiral, a new experience that the excellent minds at Red Bull 1520 introduced earlier this year, is back with a new collection of bars and beats for the masses. This time, members of the sprawling Griselda Records camp all came to show and prove via the latest edition of the Red Bull Spiral.

Red Bull Spiral’s latest episode features the talents of Griselda Records’ First Lady, Armani Caesar, Black Soprano Family honcho Benny The Butcher, and Rome Streetz, who all deliver strong lyrics under pressure in the unique style of the one-take nature of Red Bull Spiral.

Armani Caesar proved she can hang with the boys already via her last album, The Liz Tape 2, released in the fall of 2022, and the Buffalo, N.Y. native’s sultry but slick delivery is still very much intact. Rome Streetz, from Queens, N.Y., released his Griselda Records debut, Kiss The Ring in September of 2022. Kiss The Ring was one of Hip-Hop Wired’s best Hip-Hop albums of 2022.

Last but not least, Compton, Calif. rapper Jay Worthy, who just released the excellent Nothing Bigger Than The Program with Roc Marciano, also shined. P Worthy might not fit the usual East Coast style many come to expect from Griselda, but the melding of styles worked seamlessly in the cypher performance.

Check it out below.

Learn more about Red Bull 1520 here.

—

Photo: Red Bull Content Pool