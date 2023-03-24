Red Bull 1520 YouTube Hip-Hop Channel Officially Launches

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Red Bull 1520, a new YouTube channel from the famed energy drink brand, launched this week with original programming centered on the vast and continually evolving world of Hip-Hop. Along with the launch of the new hub for Red Bull, two new shows featuring some of Hip-Hop’s best new talent also aired this week on Red Bull 1520.

We’d like to apologize to the homies at Red Bull 1520 for getting this news out late as we rock with all things Red Bull here at Hip-Hop Wired and Urban One, Inc. Let’s get into it a bit.

The new drops include the show Red Bull Rap IQ, with host Patrick Cloud. Red Bull Rap IQ is a dope game show concept with stars battling it out trivia style with hilarious and often surprising results. Red Bull Rap IQ’s first episode features the talented stars Westside Boogie versus GRIP along with Brittany Sky and Dee Moe. Future contestants include D Smoke, P-Lo, and Buddy among others.

Check out that episode below.

Red Bull Spiral is Red Bull 1520’s freestyle cypher series filmed in one take and putting the rappers to the test. The first episode of Red Bull Spiral features the young lions, Coast Contra, and future episodes will feature Baby Tate, LaRussell, Kalan.FrFr, and more.

Check out that drop below.

Red Bull has always positioned itself as a brand that puts on for Hip-Hop music and culture, and this new venture is just another way they’re stepping up to show and prove. Salute to that whole team!

Learn more about Red Bull 1520 by clicking here.

Photo: Red Bull