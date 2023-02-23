Red Bull Dance Your Style Competition Releases 2023 U.S. Lineups

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

Red Bull Dance Your Style, the leading all-styles one-on-one dance competition, will launch its U.S. tour of battles beginning next month and through the spring season. The competition kicks off in Memphis ahead of a weekend showdown in Chicago.

Dance Your Style pits dancers of all disciplines, which include house, popping, breaking, Hip-Hop, house, and more, going against one another in a bracket-style competition in eight regions across the states. The regional qualifiers will produce winners that will face off against each other in the Red Bull Dance Your Style U.S. Finals.

Chicago will host the U.S. Finals for the first time this year at the Morton Salt Factory, which will feature 16 regional champions and runner-ups as they step up to the plate to grab the championship honors. Also this year, Dance Your Style pops up in three new cities: Baltimore, Denver, and Charlotte, and we’ll share the full slate of stops below.

March 25: Red Bull Dance Your Style Memphis

April 1: Red Bull Dance Your Style Los Angeles

April 8: Red Bull Dance Your Style Tampa

April 16: Red Bull Dance Your Style Boston

April 21: Red Bull Dance Your Style Baltimore

April 22: Red Bull Dance Your Style Denver

May 5: Red Bull Dance Your Style Oakland

May 6: Red Bull Dance Your Style Charlotte

May 18-29: Red Bull Dance Your Style USA Weekender in Chicago @ Morton Salt Factory

“Red Bull Dance Your Style is a space where you can witness amazing artistry from all over the globe. The dance community is filled with so many different voices and backgrounds, so it’s important to amplify all styles of dance that people might not be aware of, says The Crown, winner of the 2022 U.S. Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final, in a statement. “Each year, this competition offers an inside look at everything dance has to offer, and it’s an endless celebration of cultures entwining.”

Photo: Red Bull