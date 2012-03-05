Jay-Z And Kanye West Add Dates To International Tour

If you have been waiting to belt out the lyrics to “Ni**as In Paris,” in Paris, things just got a little bit easier. Jay-Z and Kanye West have added some more tour dates to the international leg of the Watch The Throne Tour.
The Grammy-award winning duo will spark the tour in London, England on May 20th at O2 Arena, with scheduled stops in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany and two dates in Paris. The tour will conclude at the LG Arena on June 13th in Birmingham, UK.
If you want to cop your tickets via LiveNation, click right here and check below for the latest additions in bold.
May 2012
Friday 18th – O2 Arena, London
Saturday 19th – O2 Arena, London
Sunday 20th – O2 Arena, London
Monday 21st – O2 Arena, London
Tuesday 22nd – O2 Arena, London
Thursday 24th – Zurich Hellenstadion, Switzerland
Saturday 26th – Herning Arena, Denmark
Monday 28th – Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway
Tuesday 29th – Stockholm The Globe, Sweden
June 2012
Friday 1st – Paris Bercy, France
Saturday 2nd – Paris Bercy, France
Sunday 3rd – Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium
Tuesday 5th – Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany
Friday 8th – Dublin O2 Arena, Ireland
Monday 11th – Manchester, UK – MEN Arena
Tuesday 12th – Manchester, UK – MEN Arena
Wednesday 13th – Birmingham, UK – LG Arena
Thursday 21st – Sheffield Arena
Friday 22nd – Birmingham – LG Arena
Props: SoulCulture
Photo: VEVO