Jay-Z And Kanye West Add Dates To International Tour

If you have been waiting to belt out the lyrics to “Ni**as In Paris,” in Paris, things just got a little bit easier. Jay-Z and Kanye West have added some more tour dates to the international leg of the Watch The Throne Tour.

The Grammy-award winning duo will spark the tour in London, England on May 20th at O2 Arena, with scheduled stops in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany and two dates in Paris. The tour will conclude at the LG Arena on June 13th in Birmingham, UK.

May 2012

Friday 18th – O2 Arena, London

Saturday 19th – O2 Arena, London

Sunday 20th – O2 Arena, London

Monday 21st – O2 Arena, London

Tuesday 22nd – O2 Arena, London

Thursday 24th – Zurich Hellenstadion, Switzerland

Saturday 26th – Herning Arena, Denmark

Monday 28th – Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

Tuesday 29th – Stockholm The Globe, Sweden

June 2012

Friday 1st – Paris Bercy, France

Saturday 2nd – Paris Bercy, France

Sunday 3rd – Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium

Tuesday 5th – Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Friday 8th – Dublin O2 Arena, Ireland

Monday 11th – Manchester, UK – MEN Arena

Tuesday 12th – Manchester, UK – MEN Arena

Wednesday 13th – Birmingham, UK – LG Arena

Thursday 21st – Sheffield Arena

Friday 22nd – Birmingham – LG Arena

