Nelly Sells Half His Music Catalogue For $50M

For a while now, many music artists such as Zaytoven, Irv Gotti and Dr. Dre have been selling off their catalogues for millions of dollars. And now, another well-known Hip-Hop artist has moved part of his life’s work for a nice chunk of change.
According to TMZ, Nelly just closed a deal with a company called HarbourView Equity Partners for a cool $50 million dollars in exchange for half of his music catalogue, which includes many of his chart-topping hits such as “Dilemma,” “Ride Wit Me” and “Hot In Herre.” Y’all know no one was giving Nelly $50 million unless those particular songs were involved in the deal.

What do y’all think of Nelly’s latest deal? Did he sell too low or did he get too much? Let us know in the comments section below.
