Nelly Sells Half His Music Catalogue For $50M

For a while now, many music artists such as Zaytoven, Irv Gotti and Dr. Dre have been selling off their catalogues for millions of dollars. And now, another well-known Hip-Hop artist has moved part of his life’s work for a nice chunk of change.

According to TMZ, Nelly just closed a deal with a company called HarbourView Equity Partners for a cool $50 million dollars in exchange for half of his music catalogue, which includes many of his chart-topping hits such as “Dilemma,” “Ride Wit Me” and “Hot In Herre.” Y’all know no one was giving Nelly $50 million unless those particular songs were involved in the deal.

TMZ reports:

No word yet on which parts of Nelly’s catalog — besides the above-mentioned singles — now belong to HarbourView … but considering the wide range of tunes he has under his belt … you gotta figure there’s more goodies in the vault that they’ll now have a claim to.It’s a lot of money, obviously — so it’s great news for Nelly. Interestingly enough, things are going swimmingly for Nelly in other departments of his life … including his business ventures, like his alcohol brand, MoShine.

Nelly hasn’t exactly been thee most in-demand artist in the game for a hot minute now, so y’all know he needed this kind of windfall in his life. We’re just wondering if he’ll finally pay that grip that Ashanti said he owed her all those years back. Now that they’re dating again, it’s only right he square things with his current wifey. Happy wife, happy life, right?

What do y’all think of Nelly’s latest deal? Did he sell too low or did he get too much? Let us know in the comments section below.