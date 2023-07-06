Kim Kardashian Reacts To Kanye’s Antisemitism In Latest Episode Of ‘The Kardashians’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West’s antisemitic rants has cost him dearly both in his music career and other business ventures, but now we get to see how his unhinged rants affected the personal life of his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Variety is reporting that in the latest episode of The Kardashians, cameras were around Kim Kardashian when Kanye took to Twitter to spew his antisemitic rhetoric, and naturally, it did not go over well in the Kardashian household. Touching on the situation, Kim admits that “It’s really confusing for me that it’s so different than the person that I married because that’s who I loved and that’s who I remember,” and that “I’ll do anything to get that person back.”

Of course, like the rest of us, she loved the old Kanye, but doesn’t want to get involved in his messiness. “I don’t ever want to jump in and be apart of a downfall for the father of my kids,” she said.

Variety reports:

“It’s really fucking hard,” she adds. “And I don’t wish that upon anybody.”

In the episode, Kardashian is in conversation with her sister, Khloé Kardashian, distraught over how to navigate her emotions and the public backlash against her ex-husband’s hate speech, while continuing to support her children and their father. “I’m just not OK. I’m just having such a hard day today,” Kardashian says through tears to her sister. “I literally haven’t changed my outfit in like two days. I just have to get it together. I just can’t.”

“You don’t have to get it together. You don’t have to be strong all the time,” Khloé tells Kim. “You’re allowed to go through this and have your feelings. What you’ve been dealing with is not okay.”

“I feel so bad for him,” Kim responds. “I don’t even think he feels bad for himself because I don’t even know if he knows how…I just feel so bad.”

Many women who’ve been scorned by an ex would gladly watch their former lover’s life crash and burn before them, but Kim isn’t one of those women. Good for her.

Still, Kim felt that if she weighs in on Kanye’s rants that “he’ll probably go off on me,” and the way he was acting at the time, he probably would have. Still, after Kanye’s unprovoked rant against the Jewish community, Kim took to Twitter to denounce hate speech, but never mentioned Ye in the tweet saying “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

Well, she tried.

Kanye, meanwhile, felt the backlash immediately as he was canceled by millions of his fans and dropped by adidas, Gap, Balenciaga, and basically every other venture he had going for him at the time.

Well, at least he doesn’t have to see Kim and Pete Davidson enjoy life together anymore.

What do y’all think of Kim Kardashian’s reaction to Kanye West? Should she have called him out at the time or was she smart to keep her distance? Let us know in the comments section below.