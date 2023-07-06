Casino Jizzle Killed In Memphis Before Album Release

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Rising rapper Casino Jizzle was shot and killed in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee days before the release of his debut album.

According to HipHopDX, the artist was the victim of a shooting that took place on Tuesday (July 4th) on Goldbrier Lane in the northeastern area of Memphis. Eyewitnesses claim a black vehicle sped away from the spot of the shooting that took place at 6:30 P.M. Angie Strange, Casino Jizzle’s manager, confirmed that he was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

The Memphis Police Department issued an arrest warrant for 27-year-old Michael Clayton on Wednesday for first-degree murder, according to local news network WREG. Casino Jizzle was the victim of another shooting in 2019 outside of a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant that he was patronizing, with family members stating they felt he was targeted for the attack. “I know he’s a gangster rapper but he’s used his music to change his life,” Strange said to reporters at the time. “He’s got major labels looking at him & has had good local success. He’s worked hard to become a positive person & we’ve been very proud of his progress as an artist & as a man.”

The 27-year-old, also known as Robert Tunstall, was on the verge of having his debut album, DUH, released on Friday (July 7th). Despite being unsigned at the time of his passing, Casino Jizzle was enjoying a fair amount of success with over 10 million streams on Apple Music and 46 million views on YouTube. The artist also counted 67,000 fans on his Instagram account.

Brianna Hollins, the mother of his child, expressed her grief in a Facebook post on Wednesday (July 5th) writing: I’m LOSTED WITHOUT U SWEAR TO GOD !! I know it was me OVER ANYBODY so ima let the internet troll cause yeen even Fw mfas who even posting ..I knew everythinggggggg & saw . MFA KNEW YOU LOVED NUNU TIL DEATH OVER WHOEVER !!!!!! I NEED YOU BAD !!!!! COME HOME.”