Joaquin Phoenix Kills As The Legendary French Commander In ‘Napoleon’ Trailer

To some, Napoleon Bonaparte is considered one of the greatest military leaders in the history of mankind, to others he was a power-mad tyrant who went on to create an aristocracy in France.

To us, he’s now Joaquin Phoenix. Earlier today, Sony Pictures released its first trailer for Ridley Scott’s historic action epic centered around the man who led the French Revolution of the late 1700’s, Napoleon, which stars Phoenix as the pint-sized military commander who went on to crown himself as the Emperor of France after the events of the French Revolution.

In the trailer we get a glimpse of what we can expect from the new Ridley Scott epic as we watch Napoleon (Phoenix) put in that 1700’s work on the battlefield complete with cannonballs, muskets, and spiffy felt bicorne hats that someone will try to make popular again after watching this film. The trailer alone already looks Oscar nomination worthy. We’ll have to wait and see if it actually lives up to the bill once it hits theaters Nov. 22.

Check out the trailer to Napoleon below, and let us know if you’ll be checking for it when it drops this coming Thanksgiving Day weekend.