Angela Bassett Passed Over For Best Supporting Actress Oscar, Twitter Reacts

Angela Bassett was deservedly nominated for the Actress In A Supporting Role Oscar in this year’s ceremony, which eventually went to fellow veteran actress, Jamie Lee Curtis. On Twitter, many people are calling Curtis’ win a snub over Bassett with some believing the loss may have stung a bit.

Angela Bassett starred in the stellar Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as Queen Ramonda, delivering one of the best performances in the film hands down. Each scene with Bassett as the Queen of the fictional African nation was gripping and she expertly displayed a wide range of pride, beauty, grief, and a warrior’s resolve.

Amazingly enough, this is just the second Oscars nomination for Basett, her first nod happening in 1993 for Best Actress for What’s Love Got To Do With It starring in the role of the iconic Tina Turner.

Curtis, who has enjoyed a long career in Hollywood herself, won the Best Supporting Actress for the acclaimed Everything Everywhere All At Once, which had a big night on Sunday (March 12).

It isn’t clear what Bassett’s real feelings are about losing out to Curtis but the assumption being made on social media is that she wasn’t terribly pleased. That sentiment has only grown in size since the conclusion of the Oscars ceremony. Along with the calls of the loss being a snub, many online are alleging this was the Academy once again passing over a Black actress at the top of her craft.

On Twitter, the reactions to Angela Bassett not winning her first Oscar have been nothing short of passionate. We’ve got those reactions below.

Photo: Arturo Holmes / Getty