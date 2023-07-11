Casanova Appeals His 15-Year Prison Sentence

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Casanova is looking for another shot at his freedom. His legal team has formally appealed his prison sentence.

As spotted on HipHopDX the man born Caswell Senior is asking the court system to revisit his case. According to HotNewHipHop the “Get The Strap” rapper’s attorney James Kousouros has filed an appeal. It is widely believed that he received a lighter sentence of 15 years after denouncing his former gang the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation. Kousouros still believes the time handed to his client was too severe. “The fact is that Mr. Senior stayed in this gang as it furthered his rap career,” Casanova’s lawyers wrote. “As he gained moderate success and then a recording contract with Roc Nation, he increasingly separated himself from the gang’s activities despite remaining a member.”

On June 27 Casanova was sentenced to 188 months. The United States Attorney’s Office alleges that he “participated in a shooting in Florida on July 5, 2020, and a robbery in New York City on August 5, 2018, and conspired to traffic over 100 kilograms of marijuana”. According to a press release from the agency Casanova lived what he rhymed about. “He did not simply pretend to be violent in his music or on social media,” the document read. “Unfortunately, he walked the walk. Senior’s offense conduct is not about a few song lyrics or how he marketed his music. Rather, he carried out an array of violent activity and significant narcotics trafficking that benefited some of the gang’s most violent and impactful members.”

On June 26 his Instagram account announced that he has an album coming soon. At this time the release date for the project is not yet known.