Joe Budden Takes On The Breakfast Club [VIDEO]

The always unfiltered Joe Budden stopped by the always unfiltered trio of DJ Envy, Charlemagne The God and Angela Yee for some hilarious conversation between buddies. In this clip, Joey discusses the new Slaughterhouse project, his solo project, and a pretty funny/creepy story about showing up at his ex-girlfriend Tahiry‘s house unannounced.

—

Photo: Twitter

