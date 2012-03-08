CLOSE
HomeNews

Behind The Scenes Of Game & Kendrick Lamar’s “The City” [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

One of the stand out tracks on Game’s recent effort, The R.E.D. Album, was his Kendrick Lamar assisted record “The City.” Although it might be a tad late, the video for the Compton anthem is on the way, and SkeeTV and director Matt Alonzo take you behind the scenes of the shoot.
http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

10 Rappers To Help Rihanna Get Over Chris Brown

Shyne’s Orthodox Judaism Fashion Swag [PHOTOS]

Ludacris In Studio With Anita Baker, Chris Brown, Larenz Tate And More [PHOTOS]

Kanye West’s Fall/Winter 2012 Collection [PHOTOS]

Diddy & Shyne: ‘Ni**as In Paris – Bad Boy Edition’ [PHOTOS]

Bangin’ Candy: Meet Joe Budden’s New Wifey Dazzle [Photos]

That Was Me First: 10 Rappers That Made Hip-Hop History

The Top 10 Hip-Hop Sneakers Of All-Time

Photo: SKEE TV

Game , Matt Alonzo , Skee TV , THe City , the red album

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close