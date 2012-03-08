Behind The Scenes Of Game & Kendrick Lamar’s “The City” [VIDEO]

One of the stand out tracks on Game’s recent effort, The R.E.D. Album, was his Kendrick Lamar assisted record “The City.” Although it might be a tad late, the video for the Compton anthem is on the way, and SkeeTV and director Matt Alonzo take you behind the scenes of the shoot.

Photo: SKEE TV