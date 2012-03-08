CLOSE
Jay-Z And Kanye’s “Otis” Maybach-Mobile Can Be Yours [PHOTOS]

The first time you saw the video for Kanye West and Jay-Z’s “Otis,” the first thing you must have thought to yourself is “what the hell are they driving,” and “where can I get it,” right? Well lucky for yourself, if you have a few 100 racks laying around this dream mobile can be yours! As part of an auction for Phillips de Pury & Company,  the 2004 Maybach is expected to reach bids of $100,000 to $150,000 with part of the proceeds going to the Save The Children charity. Check out pics of the video by jumping to the slideshow.

 

