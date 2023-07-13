C.J. Wallace To Be Main Voice Of New Notorious B.I.G. Doc

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

A new documentary on the life of The Notorious B.I.G. is in production, and it will be shown through the eyes of C.J. Wallace, the late rapper’s son.

According to reports, the new documentary will be known as Understanding Christopher Wallace. Time Studios, the production company behind it, proclaims that it will be “an intimate look at the untold life story of one of the greatest rappers to ever live … from the perspective of the son who never knew him.” C.J. Wallace was only five months old when the enigmatic Hip-Hop artist from Brooklyn was shot and killed in March 1997.

“Over the past few years, I realized my personal journey is connected to understanding who Christopher George Latore Wallace was outside of his big rap persona,” C.J. Wallace said in a statement accompanying the announcement. “I am on a journey to fully understand the world he lived in and the massive impact he had on American and Black history and by doing so, I can ensure that I honor his hopes and dreams while I build and create my own legacy for future generations of Wallaces.”

The documentary will feature interviews with Faith Evans, Wallace’s mother along with Lil Kim, Lil Cease, and Jadakiss among other figures. Time Studios says that the film will work with a dual narrative of the lives of father and son. “As C.J. chases a deeper understanding of his own destiny, his quest uncovers a more holistic portrait of his dad than the world has ever known,” the company says in the statement.

“The Notorious B.I.G. had such an immense impact on not only music, but also on popular culture as a whole. But this film is about so much more than that,” said Loren Hammonds, head of documentary at Time Studios, in a statement announcing the news. “It’s about fatherhood, loss, and love. It’s incredibly special to be able to let audiences learn about the man behind the myth through C.J.’s eyes, and we’re very proud to play a part in carrying on Christopher Wallace’s inimitable legacy.”

Understanding Christopher Wallace will be directed by Vikram Gandhi, who’s been in the chair for Trigger Warning with Killer Mike, Barry, and 69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez. He will also be a producer on the film along with Frank White’s Willie Mack and Tiffany Persons. There is no date announced for its release.