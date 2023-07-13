Wiz Khalifa “Peace and Love,” Blueface “House Arrest” & More | Daily Visuals 7.12.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Wiz Khalifa might be one of the few rappers in the history of the rap game that’s never found himself in a quarrel with another one of his Hip-Hop peers (that Kanye debacle doesn’t count), so it’s not surprising that he’s making records about positivity and good fortune as that’s what he’s known since coming into the game.

In his latest visuals to “Peace and Love,” Wiz Khalifa touches down in a rather interesting neighborhood where the women are much to his liking but everyone else is into their own weird and eclectic lifestyles. Regardless everyone seems to be enjoying life, and that’s the point, right?

Speaking of enjoying life, Blueface seems to be as content as could be in his crib and for his clip to “House Arrest” the controversial rapper spends time playing some PS5 and turning up with two thick young women who probably snuck in while Chrisean Rock was out doing a show or something. Y’all know if they’re there when she gets home it’s going to be a slugfest in that m*th*f*ck*.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Hit-Boy, Big Hit and Jay Worthy, EARTHGANG and more.

WIZ KHALIFA – “PEACE AND LOVE”

BLUEFACE – “HOUSE ARREST”

HIT-BOY, BIG HIT & JAY WORTHY – “WATCH FOR THE RIDERS”

EARTHGANG – “BOBBY BOUCHER”

GAVLYN & NADIA ROSE – “AURMOUR UP”

LAKEYAH – “WANT EM HOOD”

HURRICANE WISDOM & NLE CHOPPA – “REAL ME”

JACQUEES – “WOMAN’S WORTH”