Jay-Z & Kanye West’s “Otis” Maybach Sold For $60K [PHOTOS]

Someone came up on a slightly used Maybach for a bargain price. The Maybach 57 that was torn apart and put back together for Jay-Z and Kanye West’s Spike Jonze directed “Otis” video sold at auction for $60,000 on March 8th. It took all of five minutes to sell the customized whip, reports En Starz.

The reason why the car went for a relatively dirt cheap price (less than the $100K to $150K it hoped to bring) is because the auctioneer, Phillips de Pury, stressed that although the sticker price is $350,000, this Maybach was now more art than auto, so prospective buyers should not have expected to drive it off the lot. A portion of the proceeds will go to Save The Children, a charity that aides starving children in Africa.

“The funds raised from auctioning off the ‘Otis’ car are greatly needed to help sustain families over the next several months. We are grateful to JAY Z and Kanye West for offering up pop culture history to do good for children in Africa.” said, Carolyn Miles, President and CEO, Save the Children, via a press statement. [Spotted at Pusha T]

Photo: YouTube

