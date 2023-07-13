Ice Cube Claps Back At Those Criticizing Photos With RFK Jr.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Ice Cube is firing back at social media critics taking him to task for apparently being chummy with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in a recently posted photo.

The Hip-Hop icon and businessman has come under scrutiny after the son of the slain Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy was in attendance at the BIG3 Basketball event held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday (July 9th). The Democratic Party presidential candidate and his campaign manager, Dennis Kucinich posed for a photo with Cube afterward which was shared to Twitter. “@Dennis_Kucinich and I spent a wonderful evening with one of our country’s most influential and outspoken civil rights leaders @icecube!”, the caption read.

The photo didn’t sit well with people online, who immediately voiced their displeasure at the West Coast legend being in a picture with Kennedy, who has been a notorious anti-vaxxer and COVID-19 denier. They also had jokes for the 69-year-old Kennedy calling him “a civil rights legend.” But it didn’t take long for the “Steady Mobbin’” rapper to issue his own tweet in response. “For all the simple minded short bus people out there. A picture is not an endorsement, dummy. Now get your ass over to bungalow 51 and STFU,” he wrote.

One fan directly wrote to Ice Cube expressing disappointment: “My brotha ice cube, I’ve been listening to you since 1993 you went from arrest the president, fuk the police, straight outta Compton, the list goes on,” they wrote. “I’m highly disappointed in you brotha, what’s your mission? Because of you I still rep the West pls tell me your not selling out.” Ice Cube’s reply was fiery: “Sellout? I work for myself. I’m self-made. How do you feed your family??? How much do you sell your time for per hour on your job?”

The AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted artist did garner some support from fans as well as from his peers, such as Chuck D of Public Enemy who tweeted out a sketch of him, writing: “Know this fact. @icecube has gone into every one of these ‘industries’ many of the masses worship… on HIS own rule and as his OWN MAN. A game that’s twisted many into demise. Not him. Know that. Seen the same dude since the day I met him. He KNOWS who he is. Know who YOU are.” Cube replied by quote-tweeting, “Thanks Big Bruh.”