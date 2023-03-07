Chuck D, Daddy-O Team Up For “Stop Self Destruction” Project

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Rap legends Chuck D and Daddy-O have united once more with a new project and movement featuring many of the big names in Hip-Hop to address the issues of the community.

Over 30 years since the original “Self Destruction” track was released, a new project helmed by Chuck D of Public Enemy and Daddy-O of Stetsasonic entitled “Stop Self Destruction,” was announced in a press release. The icons and longtime friends were part of the original song released in 1989, which brought together the greatest names in Hip-Hop on the East Coast to decry the rising violence in the Black community.

This time around, both MCs are partnering with the music label Opposition to create the track “Stop Self Destruction,” featuring some of the best artists from around the world. The song will be the spearhead of the initiative to spark meaningful discussions and actions regarding the state of Hip-Hop and the community, which has seen an alarming number of artists lost to violence, substance abuse, suicide and those lost to the penal system.

“Hip Hop has always helped each generation find its voice. Right now, there are more issues to speak about than ever before, but there are also more distractions. It’s our responsibility, as an artist-first label, to ensure that artists who speak about what’s really going on in their communities are getting the proper amount of attention and support. These artists will shape the voice of a generation,” said Opposition’s label head Shane Gil in the press release.

The new movement will also produce more documentaries and videos focusing on these issues and the culture. The collaboration with Opposition, whose mission is to be forward-thinking with respect to its artists, began in 2021 as Chuck D and Daddy-O were featured on a virtual panel discussion with Gil for the South by Southwest Festival that year. Shortly after, top artists from the Bay Area including E-40 and Too Short released a track called “8:46” referencing the length of time that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd’s neck in 2020, leading to his death.

Visit here to find out more about the Stop Self Destruction movement.