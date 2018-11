Drake is getting ready to release the video for the RIAA-certified Platinum title track of his album, “Take Care.” A blonde and beautiful Rihanna joins Drizzy in this video, directed by Yoann Lemoine. This single is looking to do the same chart damage that “What’s My Name,” did for Rihanna’s Loud. Check out the pics below.

