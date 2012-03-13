Drake Covers GQ Magazine, Says Climaxing Is Real [PHOTOS]

Drake may be a polarizing Hip-Hop figure, but his overall popularity is definitive. GQ Magazine selected Drizzy as one of the cover subjects of it April 2012 issue, dubbed ‘The Style Bible.’ In the issue, the YMCMB wunderkind talks about why he had to put the kabosh on chopping down so many, umm, ladies, reports Complex.

“There’s just a time where it was like, just getting pu**y, Drake told GQ. “Where I was in that sort of ‘I’m young, I’m going to disconnect from my emotions and just do what everyone else tells me I should do and just be a rapper and have my fun.’ And for me as a person, it just doesn’t work. I just need something else. The seconds after a man reaches climax, that’s like the realest moment of your life. If I don’t want you next to me in that fifteen, twenty seconds, then there’s something wrong.”

Not a bad problem to work out. Back in 2010, Drake was one of GQ’s Men Of The Year. While you wait for more than pictures of the Rihanna assisted “Take Care” video to drop, peep the full covers and more photos in the gallery

Photo: GQ Magazine

