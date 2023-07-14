“The Book of HOV” Exhibit Takes Over The Brooklyn Public Library

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

A new surprise exhibit dedicated to highlighting the impact of Jay-Z has debuted at the Brooklyn Public Library, complete with his lyrics adorning the building.

The new exhibit, titled The Book of HOV, made its debut to the public officially on Friday (July 14). “He navigated the gritty streets of Brooklyn’s Marcy Projects to the halls of Roc Nation, and now he shines as one of the brightest stars in our constellation. With his rhymes sharper than a knife and beats hotter than a summer in the city, JAY-Z is a beacon of hope for those who dare to dream beyond the confines of their circumstances,” said a statement from the exhibit’s website.

The exhibit is styled like chapters in a book and spans the entirety of the main branch of the library, with lyrics from “Justify My Thug” and “Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem)” decorating the curved facade of the building’s main entrance to greet visitors. Inside, there are various installations showing off memorabilia from the rap icon’s career including a down-to-the-detail full-scale recreation of the place where Jay-Z recorded many of the hits he’s known for, Baseline Recording Studios. Other parts of the exhibit feature turntables that play vinyl records containing his hits and the samples that helped to create them and one area that encourages young visitors to craft paper planes in homage to one of his companies.

Chief executive of the Brooklyn Public Library, Linda E. Johnson, worked closely with Sandra Perez, the president of Roc Nation to make the exhibit come alive. That includes Roc Nation footing the entirety of the bill for it, including a donation to a gala in October at the library where Jay-Z and his mother, Gloria Carter, will be honored. “People thought I was a little out of my mind,” Johnson said when interviewed. “I don’t think I’d be going out on a limb to say that this is the biggest exhibition we’ve ever done.” There will also be 13 limited edition library card variations based on each of Jay-Z’s albums available for those who sign up.

“The Book of HOV” will be on display throughout the rest of the summer. More information can be found on its website.