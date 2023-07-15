‘You Want Your A** Beat?’: Latto Goes Off On Fan Who Threw Object On Stage

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Queen of Da Souf rapper Latto sent a clear “I an’t the one” message to a concertgoer who thought it was OK to throw an object her way while she was on stage during the Rolling Loud Germany music festival.

“You want your ass beat? Throw it again. Throw it again. I’mma beat your ass. Throw it again,” Latto said after she was allegedly interrupted by a flying object from the crowd during her performance of her hit song “Put It On Da Floor.”

Yeeeah—that might not be the “Big Energy” the festival attendee was expecting. Latto was giving major Samuel L. Jackson from Pulp Fiction “Say ‘what’ again” vibes in response to being disrespected by the out of control fan.

And just in case anyone (wrongly) thinks Latto overreacted in this instance, there have enough recent incidents involving fans throwing things at performers on stage to justify the “Fast Lane” rapper going all the way off on the person she said threw something at her.

From HuffPost:

Harry Styles appeared to get hit in the face with an object during a concert in Vienna, Austria, last week while Drake got hit in the hand with a phone days before as he opened his “It’s All a Blur” tour in Chicago. Bebe Rexha was struck by a phone last month and was checked into a hospital after the object hit her in the face and bruised her eye. Nicholas Malvagna, who was charged with assault in connection to throwing the phone at the singer, said he “was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny,” according to a criminal complaint detailed in the New York Post.

Some people might also find it “funny” if a fan got their teeth kicked in for throwing things at an artist while they’re trying to work.

People who don’t know how to behave at live shows need to stay home and throw things at their TVs.