J. Cole – “Nobody’s Perfect” [VIDEO]

J. Cole drops the video for “Nobody’s Perfect,” featuring Missy Elliott; the third official single off of his Cole Word: The Sideline Story album. Look, he even got Misdemeanor to make an appearance in the visual, too.
Watch the Colin Tilley directed clip below.
